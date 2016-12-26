Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Fayose Pays Civil Servants 2 Months Salaries, Promotes 15,772

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has given approval for the immediate promotion of  15,772 civil servants in the spirit of Christmas. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, and issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday said that the promotion cuts across workers in the local governments, teaching service and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

