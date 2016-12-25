Gov. Ikpeazu Says Christmas Is Season Of Giving – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Gov. Ikpeazu Says Christmas Is Season Of Giving
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Gov. Ikpeazu Says Christmas Is Season Of Giving The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on Abians and Christians to remember the teachings of Christ which command Christians to love one another. In his Christmas message to Abians, the …
Orji, Abia Speaker task Nigerians on love at Yuletide
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG