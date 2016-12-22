Gov. Okowa receives MTN Project Fame winners

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has advised youths to consistently work towards achieving success without losing faith in themselves. The governor gave the advice on Thursday in Asaba when the winner of MTN Project Fame, West Africa, Season 9, Miss Okiemute Ighorodje, a Deltan and the 2nd runner up in the contest, Mr Okiemute Okotete, another Deltan paid him a courtesy visit. Governor Okowa said, “hard work pays, we can achieve things for ourselves, we must start thinking outside the box; as youths, we must start thinking of how to succeed, success is difficult to attain but with the right frame of mind and commitment, success will come.

