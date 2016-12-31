Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017

Makurdi – Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Saturday in Makurdi that the state would clear outstanding salaries of state and Local Government workers in 2017.

The promise was contained in the Governor’s New Year message that was signed by the Chief Press Secretary Mr Terver Akase.

The state government workers are being owed four months salaries, while local government and primary school teachers were being owed eight months. Pensioners are being owed for 13 months .

While felicitating with the people of the state as they step into the new year, Ortom said his administration has concluded plans to clear salary arrears in the coming year.

“The wage bill of Benue workers in particular will continue to be a priority as our administration plans to clear outstanding salaries at the State and local government levels”, he said.

He expressed optimism that 2017 would be a better year which would offer greater opportunities to the people in different sectors of the economy.

Ortom said that the state 2017 Appropriation Bill would open up rural roads for ease transportation for effective agricultural produce and enhance mechanized equipment to support farmers.

Gov Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to uphold transparency, accountability, as well as sustained peace and security as demanded by the change mantra.

Also the state Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) Mrs Mimi Orubibi in her New Year message thanked God for his continuous blessings and protection over his people in the state and beyond.

Orubibi explained that his lead board would continue to operate a tax friendly regime adding that the welfare of the masses was the topmost priority of the Ortom lead administration.

She disclosed that the people’s taxes would be used judiciously.

The post Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

