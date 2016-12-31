Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017 – Vanguard
|
BuzzNigeria.com
|
Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017
Vanguard
Makurdi – Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Saturday in Makurdi that the state would clear outstanding salaries of state and Local Government workers in 2017. The promise was contained in the Governor's New Year message that was signed by the Chief …
We now beg, sell soya beans to survive Ortom's created hardship – Benue teachers lament non-payment of salaries
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG