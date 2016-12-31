Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017 – Vanguard

Gov Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017
Vanguard
Makurdi – Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Saturday in Makurdi that the state would clear outstanding salaries of state and Local Government workers in 2017. The promise was contained in the Governor's New Year message that was signed by the Chief …
We now beg, sell soya beans to survive Ortom's created hardship – Benue teachers lament non-payment of salariesDaily Post Nigeria

