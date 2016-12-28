Gov Shettima urges FG to probe N500m Chibok school reconstruction fund

CHIBOK— About N500 million meant to rebuild a Chibok school may have been diverted, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State alleged, yesterday, and urged the Federal Government to probe usage of the funds.

The money was announced by the past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan to rebuild Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, after Boko Haram insurgents destroyed it and kidnapped over 200 girls from the school in 2014.

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had flown to Chibok in March 2015 to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme.

The new school was expected to have a state of the art library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT centre, a sports arena and a clinic.

Two years after the foundation laying programme and announcement by the government, nothing appears to have been done in the school as students of the school remained at home.

It is not clear if the past administration did release part or all of the N500 million.

When he visited Chibok, yesterday, Governor Shettima called for detailed investigation of what happened to the N500 million.

Shettima told residents of Chibok that his administration would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

The governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups had turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture.

