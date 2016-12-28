Gov Ugwuanyi urged to investigate killing of cops in Enugu
Human right organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, has called the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to investigate those that killed a police man at the New Artisan Market that led to its closure. The organisation also called on the governor to re-open the market forthwith and ensure proper management of […]
