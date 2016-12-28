Gov Ugwuanyi urged to investigate killing of cops in Enugu

Human right organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, has called the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to investigate those that killed a police man at the New Artisan Market that led to its closure. The organisation also called on the governor to re-open the market forthwith and ensure proper management of […]

The post Gov Ugwuanyi urged to investigate killing of cops in Enugu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

