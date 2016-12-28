Gov Wike presents N470bn 2017 budget

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday presented N470 billion budget to the State House of Assembly for services in 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fiscal policy is christened as “Golden Jubilee Budget for accelerated development’’. NAN recalls that in 2016, the Rivers Government budgeted N307 billion. Wike explained that […]

The post Gov Wike presents N470bn 2017 budget appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

