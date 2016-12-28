Gov Wike presents N470bn 2017 budget
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday presented N470 billion budget to the State House of Assembly for services in 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fiscal policy is christened as “Golden Jubilee Budget for accelerated development’’. NAN recalls that in 2016, the Rivers Government budgeted N307 billion. Wike explained that […]
