Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Government processes is not like ATM – Dalung

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

solomon-dalung-1

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, on Friday said the Ministry has directed all federations under it to submit their work plan for the incoming year to avoid delay in the release of funds as experienced in the past. He said “government processes is not like ATM”. Dalung stated this in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Government processes is not like ATM – Dalung

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.