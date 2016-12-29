Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Amosun Lauds NYSC Scheme

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

Governor Ibikunle Amosun has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as a “veritable means of harnessing the productive energies” of the nation’s youth as “development agents.” He said many Nigerians who passed through the scheme are today occupying commanding positions in the political, social and economic sphere of the society nay the country. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Governor Amosun Lauds NYSC Scheme appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.