Governor Amosun Lauds NYSC Scheme
Governor Ibikunle Amosun has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as a “veritable means of harnessing the productive energies” of the nation’s youth as “development agents.” He said many Nigerians who passed through the scheme are today occupying commanding positions in the political, social and economic sphere of the society nay the country. …
The post Governor Amosun Lauds NYSC Scheme appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG