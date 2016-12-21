Governor Ayo Fayose approves Ekiti N94bn 2017 budget
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday approved the state’s 2017 Budget of N94 billion. It was an increase of a billion naira on the budget estimates of N93 billion presented to the Ekiti State House of Assembly by the governor some weeks ago. According to the Speaker, Rt Hon. Kola Oluwawole, the additional […]
