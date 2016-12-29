Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Obaseki seeks national policy for the elderly

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Godwin Obaseki, Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The governor opened an ultramodern centre for the elderly in honour of the late mother of former FIRS chairman, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru

The post Governor Obaseki seeks national policy for the elderly appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.