Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Okorocha Proposes N131bn As Imo’s 2017 Budget – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Naija247news

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Governor Okorocha Proposes N131bn As Imo's 2017 Budget
Naija247news
The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has presented before the Imo State House of Assembly, a budget of N131, 143,144,277 for the 2017 fiscal year. During the presentation of the budget at the hallow chambers of the Imo state house of assembly in …
Okorocha budgets N131.1 billionGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.