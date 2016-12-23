Governor Okorocha Proposes N131bn As Imo’s 2017 Budget – Naija247news
Governor Okorocha Proposes N131bn As Imo's 2017 Budget
The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has presented before the Imo State House of Assembly, a budget of N131, 143,144,277 for the 2017 fiscal year. During the presentation of the budget at the hallow chambers of the Imo state house of assembly in …
