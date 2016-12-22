Governors Akinwunmi Ambode & Atiku Bagudu Launch “Lake Rice” | To Sell for N12k per 50kg

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, officially launched the long awaited Lake Rice to be sold to the public at N12,000 per 50kg bag. Ambode told a news conference in Alausa, Lagos, that the public would from Thursday, December 22, have access to the rice in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

