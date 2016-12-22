Governors Akinwunmi Ambode & Atiku Bagudu Launch “Lake Rice” | To Sell for N12k per 50kg
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, officially launched the long awaited Lake Rice to be sold to the public at N12,000 per 50kg bag. Ambode told a news conference in Alausa, Lagos, that the public would from Thursday, December 22, have access to the rice in […]
