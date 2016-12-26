Governors, APC Hail Capture Of Sambisa As Borno Marks Peaceful Christmas

Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto state among other political leaders, have called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces following the recovery of Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists.

This follows earlier calls by some governors from the South-East, South-South, South-West and North Central states to commend the President on the achievement of the feat which, they said, “has pleased the Nigerian people and is also being celebrated all over the world.”

The governors assured President Buhari that the whole country is behind him in his efforts to secure the country and make it safe, saying “there cannot be any meaningful development without security.”

The governors also paid tributes to the brave servicemen and women who made supreme sacrifices in the liberation of the Sambisa Forest and hoped that their services will never be forgotten.

They then urged the President to mobilise all resources, both human and material, to sustain the gains made so far in the fight against terrorism and economic sabotage, adding that the attainments of the armed forces under his leadership was something that was never in doubt at the time of his election in 2015.

According to a statement issued by the senior special assistant on media to the president, Garba Shehu, the governors called on the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, the rich countries of Asia, the Mideast and international aid and donor agencies, to raise their support to Nigeria in order to quicken the pace of the resettlement and rehabilitation of the millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across the country.

Also yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and President Buhari for the great success of Operation Lafiya Dole which resulted in the capture of Boko Haram’s last stronghold, Sambisa Forest, describing it as a well-deserved and welcome development.

The Party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Sunday hailed the victory as well-deserved and a welcome development. The Party also commended the Nigerian people for the prayers and support offered to the military in the fight against insurgency.

“Friday’s capture Of Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram’s last stronghold is well-deserved and a welcome development following the vigorous and focused leadership the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has provided in the fight against insurgency in the North East. The victory is in fulfilment of one of the key promises made by the Party to protect the citizenry and effectively secure all Nigerian territory.

“Going forward, the priority of government is to intensify ongoing efforts at reconstructing and rehabilitating the North East so that displaced persons can return to their peaceful and productive lives,” the statement read.

Meanwgike, Christian faithful in Borno State, yesterday, besieged churches in Maiduguri, the capital city and environs to celebrate Christmas amidst a peaceful atmosphere.

Some of the clerics and worshippers who spoke to LEADERSHIP attributed the relative peace in the state to the handiwork of God and successes recorded by troops in routing Boko Haram terrorists out of the city and the state.

Rev Fr Bitrus Bature of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Maiduguri, in his homily, described the death and sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind as the greatest thing ever in the lives of the faithful.

The servant of God equally eulogised the resilience of Nigerian Troops against the Boko Haram terrorists, adding that it has created normalcy that ushered peaceful atmosphere for worshippers.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the troops who paid the ultimate price in the fight against insurgency as well as safety and victory for the troops still fighting terrorists in the Northeast.

At St Augustine’s Anglican Church Maiduguri, Bishop Kana Mani urged the congregation to emulate Christ who humbly laid down his life to save the world.

Bishop Mani thanked the Nigerian Army for the sacrifices made against Boko Haram terrorists for the unity of the nation.

In the same vein, the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Maiduguri chapter, appreciated God for restoring peace in Borno and the Northeast after years of ravaging insurgency.

He prayed for absolute peace in the state and country at large for the development and progress of the nation.

