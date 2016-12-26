Governors’ forum visits Udom Emmanuel over church tragedy

As a demonstration of solidarity in the period of grief, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has paid a condolence visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State governments over the recent church tragedy that claimed many lives

Led by its chairman, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, other members of the delegation included Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Receiving the governors at his country home in Awa in Onna local government area of the state, Governor Udom Emmanuel

commended the bond of unity existing among the governors in the country, saying it has gone beyond the barriers of party affiliation and ethnic differences.

He said the bond of love among them has occasioned their unprecedented visit to him in his country home on the Christmas day.

He explained that the entire country had been behind him throughout the ordeals of the church building tragedy and thanked President Buhari and all the governors for their prayers and good wishes.

“Christmas is a very special period, and for anyone to take the pains to travel from such a long distance, demonstrates genuine love, and on behalf of the government and people of my state, I appreciate you and we would not take this gesture for granted,” the Governor assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors, the Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, said they were mandated by the governors forum to come and commiserate with the Government and people of the state over the sad incident of the collapsed church building.

While thanking God for saving the life of the Governor and several others they prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured as well as consolation for bereaved families.

Alhaji Yari said that as governors, they were all united by the common interest of working together to deliver on their mandate to Nigerians.



“We are aware of the current situation in the country, but we believe that if we are united as a family, irrespective of party affiliation, we can meet the expectations of our people.”

He described Governor Emmanuel as a great financial expert whose contributions have been of immense benefit to the country, especially under the current challenges.

A commission of enquiry is currently sitting to unravel the remote and immediate causes that led to the collapse of the Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, the state capital on December 10.

The post Governors’ forum visits Udom Emmanuel over church tragedy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

