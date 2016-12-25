Governors, others hail Buhari on recapturing Sambisa Forest

The Presidency on Sunday disclosed that governors and other political leaders have been calling President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces for the takeover of the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the latest calls received by the President include from Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto.

According to him, their colleagues from South-East, South-South, South-West and North Central states have earlier called to commend the President on the achievement of this feat which, they said, “has pleased the Nigerian people and is also being celebrated all over the world.”

The Governors assured President Buhari that the whole country is behind him in his efforts to secure the country and make it safe.

The Governors noted that there cannot be any meaningful development without security.

They also paid tributes to the brave servicemen and women who made supreme sacrifices in the liberation of the Sambisa Forest and hoped that their services will never be forgotten.

They then urged the President to mobilize all resources, both human and material, to sustain the gains made so far in the fight against terrorism and economic sabotage, adding that the attainments of the armed forces under his leadership was something that was never in doubt at the time of his election in 2015.

The Governors called on the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, the rich countries of Asia, the Mideast and international aid and donor agencies, to raise their support to Nigeria in order to quicken the pace of the resettlement and rehabilitation of the millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across the country.

The post Governors, others hail Buhari on recapturing Sambisa Forest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

