Governors, others laud Buhari, Military over capture of Sambisa Forest

Abuja – State governors and political leaders across the country have been calling President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces following the takeover of the Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement in Abuja on Sunday by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, noted that the calls received by the President were from the Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto.

He stated that the President had also received similar congratulatory messages

from governors in South-East, South-South, South-West and North Central states of the federation.

The Presidential aide said the governors commended the President on the achievement of the feat which they said “has pleased the Nigerian people and is also being celebrated all over the world.”

He added that the governors had assured President Buhari that the whole country was

behind him to secure the country, saying there could not be any meaningful development without security.

“The governors also paid tributes to the brave servicemen and women who made supreme sacrifices in the liberation of the Sambisa Forest and hoped that their services would never be forgotten.

“They urged the President to mobilise resources, both human and material, to sustain the gains made so far in the fight against terrorism and economic sabotage.

“The attainment of the armed forces under his leadership was something that was never in doubt at the time of his election in 2015, the governors noted.

They then urged the UN, the U.S., European Union, rich countries of Asia, the Mideast and international aid and donor agencies, to raise their support to Nigeria to quicken the pace of the resettlement and rehabilitation of the millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps across the country.

