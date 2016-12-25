Governors, Tinubu, others laud Buhari, military over capture of Sambisa Forest

President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the military had captured Sambisa forest from Boko Haram.

The post Governors, Tinubu, others laud Buhari, military over capture of Sambisa Forest appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

