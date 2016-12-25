Governors Wike, Dickson preach peace at Christmas

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with the people of the state on the peaceful and joyful celebration of Christmas, assuring them that the success story of the state will continue unhindered. In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to imbibe the values of Christmas by promoting peace, love, friendship and unity. He assured the residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the celebrations.

