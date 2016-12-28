Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governorship aspirant heads Akeredolu’s transition committee – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Governorship aspirant heads Akeredolu's transition committee
Vanguard
Akure – THE Ondo State governor elect, Rotimi Akeredolu will tomorrow inaugurate his transition and ceremonies committee ahead of the February next year handing-over. A statement by the secretary steering committee, Kunle Adebayo said that committee …
Akeredolu Setup Transition Committee Headed By Ex Group Managing Director Of NNPCNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.