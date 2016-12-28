Governorship aspirant heads Akeredolu’s transition committee

By Dayo Johnson

Akure – THE Ondo State governor elect, Rotimi Akeredolu will tomorrow inaugurate his transition and ceremonies committee ahead of the February next year handing-over.

A statement by the secretary steering committee, Kunle Adebayo said that committee members will be inaugurated at St Thomas event centre, Isinkan, Akure.

The chairman of the transition committee is a former governorship aspirant, Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba while the secretary is Dr Jibayo Adeleye.

To be inaugurated are committees on mobilization, protocol, media and publicity, security, venue and infrastructure, medical and entertainment.

Members are expected to be seated by 9:30am.

The former NNPC boss, Funso Kupoluyi is the chairman of the ceremony and inauguration committee, while Yemi Olowolabi is the chairman of the media and publicity committee.

Another governorship aspirant and Director General of the Akeredolu campaign Committee Victor Olabimtan is the Chairman of the Protocol Committee, former Deputy state chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin is the chairman of mobilization committee.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu in his message to the Ond people during the end of the year festivities prayed for God’s immeasurable blessings in Nigeria and the state in particular.

The governor-elect said he was aware of the excruciating pains foisted on Nigerians by the economic recession and charged the people of Ondo State to be prepared and be part of the solution by supporting the in coming administration’s envisioned revolution through agriculture, industrialisation and technology.

The post Governorship aspirant heads Akeredolu’s transition committee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

