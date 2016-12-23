Govt lauds indigenous firm on job creation – Vanguard
|
WorldStage
|
Govt lauds indigenous firm on job creation
Vanguard
WARRI—THE Nigerian government has commended an indigenous oil firm, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, LEE, for its sustained job creation and capacity building for Nigerians in a volatile environment where others are divesting or …
Nigeria: Local content board to improve employment, get Nigerians to reinvest profits
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG