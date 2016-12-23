Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt lauds indigenous firm on job creation – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Govt lauds indigenous firm on job creation
Vanguard
WARRI—THE Nigerian government has commended an indigenous oil firm, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, LEE, for its sustained job creation and capacity building for Nigerians in a volatile environment where others are divesting or …
Nigeria: Local content board to improve employment, get Nigerians to reinvest profitsWorldStage

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.