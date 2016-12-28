Govt promises good education for Chibok girls

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has promised qualitative education for the 21 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from Boko Haram incarceration.

The schoolgirls were part of the over 200 pupils abducted at the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok on April 14, 2014.

The governor visited the girls in the private residence where they were being held in Chibok town, saying he was happy to see them in a cheerful mood. He urged them to think about their future.

Shettima said: “As you know, 56 of your colleagues who escaped abduction are currently in two international schools where they have been since 2014. We are taking care of all their educational needs from school fees to other basics. Left to me, I would want the 21 of you to join them in those two schools so that you can all feel at home and move on.

“However, the Federal Government has a plan which we will jointly discuss and come up with a decision that is acceptable to you our daughters. President Muhammadu Buhari loves you so much and he is deeply concerned about our daughters that are yet to be freed. He is working on that and we are all working.”

The governor was accompanied by Senate leader Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) under whose district Chibok falls, representatives of Chibok community alongside other top government functionaries. Shettima entertained the girls and their relatives before visiting other projects in Chibok.

The girls thanked the governor and presented a gift of a medium-sized photo frame with a bold ‘THANK YOU’ printed on it. The frame has pictures the governor took with the girls when he visited them in Abuja. The frame also has individual pictures of each of the 21 girls.

Glory Dama, one of the 21 girls, presented the photo frame on behalf of her colleagues. She said they deeply appreciated the show of love by Governor Shettima and his wife, Nana.” Governor Shettima is a dear father”, she said.

Shettima also announced the appointment of Yakubu Nkeki, the Chairman of an association of the Chibok schoolgirls’ Parents as councillor of Mbalala ward in Chibok local government area.

“We appointed Yakubu Nkeki as councillor for him to have a formal platform to continue his advocacy for the welfare of families of missing Chibok girls, for him to ensure that they are given special consideration at all times by the local government area on all issues, particularly on welfare, on issues of their health, empowerment etc.

“Nkeki will also serve as a constant reminder to the council that there are parents like him who live in pains. He is simply there to advocate for the welfare of the parents and also as someone who has been a victim, he will stand by efforts of government to protect schools through Community surveillance in addition to formal security establishments” Shettima said.

The governor also consoled parents whose daughters are yet to be recovered, promising that all hands are on deck to ensure the return of all the girls.

Shettima presented gifts of assorted clothing to the girls and their parents.”Nothing is too much for these girls and their parents. They have suffered so much and deserve our support” the governor said.

The 21 schoolgirls were taken to Chibok by the Federal Government to spend their first Christmas in the town with their families. However, it was not a homecoming for the girls who were prevented from leaving the expansive compound of Hon. Aimu Foni, the member representing Chibok in the House of Assembly.

There was a massive security build-up prior to the arrival of the girls last Friday.

The Brigade Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, Brig. Gen. Felix Omoigui, also relocated to Chibok.

Apart from the Army, there were personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with the operational name of ‘crack’, the Nigeria Peace Corps, The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Borno State Vigilante Group, the Baka Boys, among others.

It was learnt that none of the 21 girls is from Chibok town but from surrounding villages under Chibok local government.

Also, many of the family and friends who besieged Chibok town for a chance to see their daughters were left in frustration as security cordon prevented them from seeing the girls.

“ We have been waiting since 7:am to see our daughter but the security is preventing us, we are not from Chibok and we have to ride bicycle for two hours to get to our village, we do not understand why the government is hiding them,” a parent complained.

It was also learnt that residents of Chibok town have been under increased restrictions as soldiers mounted guard around the perimeter of the house curtailing the movement of the people.

A high ranking security operative explained that the security of the girls was of utmost importance. The official who pleaded anonymity said there were security reports that Boko Haram might want to embarrass the government by recapturing the girls.

“The families should please exercise patience, we have a red alert and we have instructions to protect these girls with everything we have got. Soon, everything will be okay,” the official said.

