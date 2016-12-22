Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1.4m ring saga: Grace Mugabe ordered off properties – NewsDay

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
$1.4m ring saga: Grace Mugabe ordered off properties
NewsDay
THE High Court has ordered First Lady Grace Mugabe to remove her proxies from three houses she confiscated from a Lebanese diamond dealer, Jamal Ahmed whom she demands to refund her a whopping $1,35 million she paid for a 10, 07 carat diamond …
Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spatDaily Mail
Mugabe, 92, splashes millions on holiday as Zimbabweans starveNews24
Latest: Never return to Zim again, CIOs warn Grace Mugabe's diamond ring dealerZim News
AllAfrica.com –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.