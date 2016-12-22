$1.4m ring saga: Grace Mugabe ordered off properties – NewsDay
$1.4m ring saga: Grace Mugabe ordered off properties
NewsDay
THE High Court has ordered First Lady Grace Mugabe to remove her proxies from three houses she confiscated from a Lebanese diamond dealer, Jamal Ahmed whom she demands to refund her a whopping $1,35 million she paid for a 10, 07 carat diamond …
