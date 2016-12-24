Grandmaster endorsement excites Victor Osuagwu

Despite the dreaded recession in the country, Veteran actor, Victor Osuagwu is smiling to the bank.

Osuagwu has been excitedly grinning from ear to ear after he signed the mouth-watering deal as the brand face of Grandmaster Malt blended whiskey and bitters.

The actor, who recently relinquished power as chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State, secured the deal from Lucky Anyanson Limited, makers of the brand.

He told Inside Nollywood that he is over excited and enjoying every bit of his new feat. “This came unexpectedly, but at the right time. I am happy to associate with the Grandmaster brand, as you know I am also a grandmaster in movies. I’m smiling to the bank and still enjoying what I’m doing. I’m committed to carrying along with me good image of the brand,” he stressed.

