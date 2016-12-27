Pages Navigation Menu

Graphic photos: Ebonyi state University President dies in car crash

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President of the Ebonyi state University senate Comrade David Nwizi has lost his life after a ghastly car crash.

The sad event occurred yesterday Monday 26th December while David was on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. May his soul rest in peace. See the graphic photos after the cut. VIEWER’S DISCRETION ADVISED

