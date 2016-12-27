Graphic photos: Ebonyi state University President dies in car crash
President of the Ebonyi state University senate Comrade David Nwizi has lost his life after a ghastly car crash.
The sad event occurred yesterday Monday 26th December while David was on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. May his soul rest in peace. See the graphic photos after the cut. VIEWER’S DISCRETION ADVISED
The sad event occurred yesterday Monday 26th December while David was on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. May his soul rest in peace. See the graphic photos after the cut. VIEWER’S DISCRETION ADVISED
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG