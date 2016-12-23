Pages Navigation Menu

Graphic photos from Ghana gas explosion

At least 6 people were burnt beyond recognition, 12 in critical condition after a gas explosion rocked the Louis Gas Station behind Ghana Intentional Trade Fair Centre at Labadi in Accra.

 
The explosion with its attendant fire outbreak was said to have started about 6 p.m. Properties running into several thousands of cedis were destroyed. The explosion led to blackout in parts of the catchment area. 
The spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Prince Billy-Anaglatey on Thursday said:

“The fire is blazing and we are doing everything possible to quench it. The Armed Forces fire fighters are here too and doing everything possible to ensure this fire is actually extinguished”.

Graphic photos from the scene continue below:


