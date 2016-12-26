Graphic Photos from the Christmas Day Police College Building Collapse

Two people have been confirmed dead, while many trapped after a building collapsed at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday.

A source told TheCable that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college.

One of those killed was identified as a sergeant.

Dolapo Badmos, spokeswoman of the Lagos state police command, is yet to respond to inquiries by TheCable, but Adebayo Kehinde, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident.

“It is true that two person died in a partial building collapse at the Police College. I don’t have the full information, but I will issue a statement in 30 minutes,” he told TheCable.

See more photo below;



-TheCable