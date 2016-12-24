Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Great night for a beauty queen – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Great night for a beauty queen
Vanguard
KICKING off with a cultural display and performances, the 40th edition of the prestigious Miss Nigeria created nothing but an evening to remember. With the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, filled to capacity, cheers echoed from every
Miss Nigeria 2016: Celebrities step out in style as Obiadi emerges winnerGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.