Group accuses governor El-Rufai of planning to annihilate Southern Kaduna people

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News

El-Rufai

Following Saturday and Sunday attacks on Goska village, which left over 27 people dead and property worth millions of naira looted, Southern Kaduna Awareness Group ( SKAG), led by its President, Major Ephraim Kukazan (rtd) on Monday, accused the government of Kaduna state under Ahmed El-Rufai of collaborating with security operatives to carry out the […]

