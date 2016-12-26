Group accuses governor El-Rufai of planning to annihilate Southern Kaduna people
Following Saturday and Sunday attacks on Goska village, which left over 27 people dead and property worth millions of naira looted, Southern Kaduna Awareness Group ( SKAG), led by its President, Major Ephraim Kukazan (rtd) on Monday, accused the government of Kaduna state under Ahmed El-Rufai of collaborating with security operatives to carry out the […]
