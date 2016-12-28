Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group charges FG to back FRSC on speed limit enforcement – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Group charges FG to back FRSC on speed limit enforcement
P.M. News
The Federal Government has been charged to provide adequate support to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in its bid to enforce speed limit on the nation's highways to curb rising wave of accidents. A group, Movement Against Road Accidents, MARA, …
141 die in Katsina road accidents – FRSCPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.