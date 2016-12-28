Group charges FG to back FRSC on speed limit enforcement – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Group charges FG to back FRSC on speed limit enforcement
P.M. News
The Federal Government has been charged to provide adequate support to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in its bid to enforce speed limit on the nation's highways to curb rising wave of accidents. A group, Movement Against Road Accidents, MARA, …
