Group commends Edo 2017 budget

CIVIL society groups in Edo State have continued to express satisfaction on the submitted 2017 appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly by the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Speaking on the proposed budget, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, CGGEJA, through a statement by its director of Strategy, Mr. Ralph […]

The post Group commends Edo 2017 budget appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

