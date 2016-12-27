Group Flays FG’s Nonchalant Act On Agbarha-Olor Born Soldier Allegedly Killed By Boko-Haram Sect
A social cultural group, Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU) has
raised concern on the nonchalant act of the Federal Government over
the death of one of its own, Lt Col Otobrise Umusu allegedly killed by
Boko Haram Insurgency.
The group alleging foul play by Federal Government’s refusal to show
concern, however called on President Mohammed Buhari as a matter of
urgency show concern to the family of the slain soldier by the
notorious Islamic Group Boko Haram Sect on Monday 12th, 2016 in Zare
near Gudumbail 250 kilometer away from Maiduguri.
In a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by the President General
of the group, Chief Austin Ukuwrore, a copy made available to our
reporter, urged the President to constitute Investigative Committee to
look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lt Col Umusu
after he was injured by the improved explosive device that allegedly
led to his bleeding to death.
While the group also appealed to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi
Okowa, Ukokor’ivie, (Association of Traditional Rulers), Human Rights
Activists and other Public Spirited Nigerians to prevail on the
presidency to yield to its call, the group noted that the slain
soldier died on duty while defending the unity of Nigeria, adding that
as such his death should not be treated with levity and Questioned why
he military authority failed to issue a statement on his death, or pay
condolence visit to the family.
The group’s statement disclosed that since the death of the soldier,
no military personnel or government officials have visited the family
or send gifts to his wife and children he left behind, adding, we are
pained by the neglect of our son, he was killed by Boko Haram Sect,
the President should set up committee to investigate the circumstances
that led to his death, his wife and children are suffering nobody
cares apart from we his group kinsmen, we need President Buharri to
intervene”.
The statement further reads “His sudden tragic death is an irreparable
loss not only to his family but to Urhobo nation, Delta State and
Nigeria, we want FG’s intervention
