Nigeria: Pandef to Buhari – Stop Creating Impression S-South Is Against Dialogue – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Pandef to Buhari – Stop Creating Impression S-South Is Against Dialogue
AllAfrica.com
Asaba — Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella group of traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from giving the impression that the people of …
Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
We are ready for dialogue with Buhari – Niger Delta militants
2016: Challenging year for Buhari administration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG