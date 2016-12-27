Group Hail PMB Readiness To Dialogue With Militants

The coalition of the Niger Delta groups has commended President Muhamadu Buhari on the recent statement made during the Christmas visit by Abuja resident led by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and FCT Chairman – Christian Association of Nigeria calling for the Niger Delta militants to dialogue with the government.

In a statement signed by the leadership of the coalitions and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Uyo the group assured that the Niger Delta militant and the people are 100% ready to dialogue with the Federal Government, and we promise to work together to make Nigeria better

Condemning the recent call for the resignation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by the Senate, the group described the move as uncalled for, unpatriotic and not in the best interest of the Nation.

The allegation leveled against Mr. Lawal according to the coalition was the handiwork of saboteurs who are bent on bringing down and destroy the government by all means knowing very well that the SGF is engine room of this government.

‘’We are fully aware of the ongoing plan to mobilize the Niger Delta youths and the ex-militants to protest against the SGF.

Millions of naira has been moved into the Niger Delta to actualize this plan using some powerful governors in the Niger Delta region’’

While commending the DSS for the arrest of the factional President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and the group call on all Niger Delta youths to support the present government and the SGF.

The group said, ‘’we shall resist any force and any protest from any quarter to remove Mr. Lawal as SGF from office.

”At this crucial time, this government needs someone like Mr. Babachir Lawal, a trusted, loyal and hardworking man beside the President, Mr. Lawal must not be removed from office based on such frivolous allegations without proper investigation by authorized agency of government’’.

The groups however commend Mr. President and the Nigerian Army for successful capture of the Sambisa forest and routing out the criminals from the North East.

.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

