Group lauds Buhari, Military on Sambisa forest victory
The National Council of Muslim Youth Organization, NACOMYO, has described the take over of Sambisa Forest by Nigerian Army as the best thing that happened to the Nation. The Council in a statement signed by its National President, Kamalddin Akintunde likened the development to the country’s triumph over the Biafra side in the historic Nigerian […]
The post Group lauds Buhari, Military on Sambisa forest victory appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG