Group lauds Buhari, Military on Sambisa forest victory

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organization, NACOMYO, has described the take over of Sambisa Forest by Nigerian Army as the best thing that happened to the Nation. The Council in a statement signed by its National President, Kamalddin Akintunde likened the development to the country’s triumph over the Biafra side in the historic Nigerian […]

The post Group lauds Buhari, Military on Sambisa forest victory appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

