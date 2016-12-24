Group Wants Magu Confirmed

League of community based organizations and civil societies in Jigawa state has urged Nigerian senators as a matter of national interest to speed up action and confirm Ibrahim Mustapha Magu as EFCC boss or risk a nation-wide mass protest against their myopic and corrupt stand.

The chairman of the league which has over 860 CBOs, Comrade Muhammad Musbahu Basirika made the announcement while reacting to the ambiguous refusal of the Senate to confirm the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as substantive chairman.

According to the Jigawa CBO’s league, the all good people of Nigeria have confidence in Magu for the job of fighting corrupt given to him by Mr. president, and he has so far displayed a high level of patriotism, fearlessness as acting chairman of the anti-corruption commission.

He noted that, it is widely believed that, the major problems militating against Nigeria’s progress is corruption, therefore, fighting it is indispensable for the nation to move forward; but the senators appeared to be sabotaging the crusade through the back door.

Comrade Basirika added that, the refusal of the Senate to confirm Magu with no any convincing reasons given to the country is a clear indication that, they have some skeleton in their cupboards.

