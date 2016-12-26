Guardiola: Anything Can Happen Against Hull City

Josep Guardiola believes his defence has improved in recent matches, but believes anything can happen at Hull.

Manchester City kept a clean sheet against Watford and came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 last time out.

City’s back line appear to be their only problem and the former Bayern manager believes improving every aspect of the team will right that.

Guardiola said: “It is so important to be solid in the middle and at the back. Against Watford and Arsenal, we conceded few chances, not just because of the back four but because our pressing was higher. Our controlling the game was with the counter-attack, when we had to use it, and our retention of the ball.

“That is why we conceded few chances but every game is different. Absolutely anything can happen in every game.”

Guardiola is not taking anything for granted against Premier League bottom side Hull at the KCOM Stadium

He said: “They started quite well. Of course, the situation is not good but I saw many of their games and they are a special team who try to play more here than other teams in the Premier League.

“I spoke to [David] Silva and some other players and they gave me good advice about what it means to be playing Hull City on Boxing Day.

“What I have learned in my short period here is that the gap between the first 10 and the last 10 is not a big difference.

“That is why it is difficult to win. I am not expecting that the games, whether they are home or away, will be easier than any others.”

