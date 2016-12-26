Guardiola Rules Out Signing Van Dijk

Manchester City are not interested in signing Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, according to Guardiola.

Rumours have it that if given the opportunity, the centre back will be signed for a fee of £50 million, but officials insist only Gabriel Jesus is expected in January.

And even though Manchester City need to sign more fullbacks, Guardiola says it is impossible to sign Van Dijk from Southampton.

“Will Van Dijk come here? Next month here?” he asked, before laughing. “We are going to Southampton to play against them [in April]. He is not going to come here next month – because it is impossible.

“He is a Southampton player and we don’t want him now. We are going to go to Southampton to play them, that’s for sure.”

“If you ask me today, no,” he replied when asked about signings other than Van Dijk, “but maybe next week if we decide to change and we realise maybe we need something special maybe in one position, one more player in that position because we don’t have too much, especially in the full backs. But [as for] the other positions, we are quite happy.”

