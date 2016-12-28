Guests elated as Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged 2016 beats expectation

There was excitement and obvious joy at the just concluded Pepsi Sponsored, Rhythm Unplugged event which attracted an audience drawn from across the country on 23 December, 2016.

The star-studded event did not fail to impress throughout as the concert that keeps Lagos alive every December. It had in attendance key players in the entertainment industry including Grammy Nominee Wizid, the Starboy, David O, Runtown, SeyiShay, P-Square, DJ Exclusive, Dj Smooth, Reekado Banks, Godwin crooner, Korede Bello, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Tekno, Olamide,Waje, Omawunmi, among others.

Managing Director of Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, Sunil Sawhney, said Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged has provided the platform for consumers and music lovers alike to unwind, have fun and network.

According to him,

“The therapeutic effect of music in reducing stress and prolonging life cannot be overemphasised. So Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, beyond the music and fun, is also promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

From the very beginning, the artists swayed the crowd with hit songs back to back with a live band to back them up, this year’s concert produced by Cobhams had a different feel despite that comedians didn’t perform, Bovi the show’s host showed his funny side as he cracked some real life jokes which were quite expensive but very funny.

If there were other shows that day,even this year none would beat Rhythm Unplugged simply because the organization was incredible, there was no sound issues, photographers, crew members and hospitality personals were scattered all over the packed but well aerated hall to see to the success of the event.

Lead sponsor Pepsi gave out ipads and an iphone to regular ticket holders, even BABA IJEBU, the betting company dished out iphone 7 to daring guests.

But what surprised BasketMouth who was brought on stage by Bovi was the Flytime Appreciation Award given to him by the Organisers, Flytime Promotions for his contributions to the African Comedic Industry and achievements.

As it approached morning, many of the guests stayed glued to their seats. Many of those who attended the concert attested to the fact that Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged has not fail

