Gunmen abduct woman Customs officer in Lagos

Two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday night abducted Mrs Comfort Alaba, a staff of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Festac Town, Lagos. Sources told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, that the two-man gang stormed Tastee Fried Chicken (TFC) outlet at 22 Road, FESTAC Town and abducted the woman […]

The post Gunmen abduct woman Customs officer in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

