Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Taraba APC Chieftain, Kill One

The Taraba State Police Command have confirmed the death of one person in an attack on the convoy of Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibi Local Government Area of the state. The command’s Public Relations Officer, David Misal said in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday …

The post Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Taraba APC Chieftain, Kill One appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

