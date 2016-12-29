Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Taraba APC Chieftain, Kill One
The Taraba State Police Command have confirmed the death of one person in an attack on the convoy of Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibi Local Government Area of the state. The command’s Public Relations Officer, David Misal said in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday …
