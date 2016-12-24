Gunmen kidnap 3 female passengers in God is Good Motors (photo)

A 38-year old woman, Ms. Naomi Obot, and two other women were reportedly kidnapped by armed bandits at about 6:30 pm on Thursday while traveling from Lagos through Abagi to Abuja in a bus owned by the transport company, God is Good Motors.

According to SaharaReporters, Ms. Obot and the two other women were on the first bus that departed the company’s Lagos terminal at about 6 am on the 21st December.

Information shared via Ms. Obot’s phone with her family from an unknown destination, where she is

being held captive, indicated that after robbing the passengers in the vehicle, three women were taken away by the kidnappers, who then demanded a N5million ransom.

Ms. Obot, an English Language graduate of the University of Uyo is an employee of Riders For Help Inc, an Abuja based non-profit organization and is a daughter of a retired Akwa Ibom State-based educationist.