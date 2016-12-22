Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kidnap 50-year-old female Customs officer in Lagos

A Nigerian Customs officer, Mrs. Comfort Alaba, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State. The abductors reportedly whisked away the 50-year-old Comfort around 8pm on Tuesday while she was visiting her children on 22 Road, FESTAC Town. They whisked the woman away in her black Murano SUV. It was […]

