Guys, have y’all seen this trending Merry Christmas video by the Joint Paramilitary Choir?
If you haven’t seen it, just press play it to watch after the cut and have a good laugh.
The Joint Paramilitary Choir, Osun State Chapter said they wanted to wish Nigerians a merry Christmas so they released this video yesterday. Video was shot in Osogbo and comprises the Nigerian police, Road safety, Civil defence, DSS, Prison service, Nigerian army, Customs, Nigerian Navy, Fire Service, Nigerian Airforce, Immigration, NDLEA.
The Joint Paramilitary Choir, Osun State Chapter said they wanted to wish Nigerians a merry Christmas so they released this video yesterday. Video was shot in Osogbo and comprises the Nigerian police, Road safety, Civil defence, DSS, Prison service, Nigerian army, Customs, Nigerian Navy, Fire Service, Nigerian Airforce, Immigration, NDLEA.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG