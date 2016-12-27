Anyone who read Fifty Shades of Grey but tossed it aside when Anastasia Steele had her first nippl3 org3sm because it was too unbelievable – this is for you.

According to a report by Dailystar, the mythical nippl3 org3sm might be so real after all.

In a new study Dr Herbert Otto conducted research on a group of 213 women and a whopping 29% of them had experienced a breast org3sm at least once.

Herbert said the breast org3sm happens at the peak of stimulation when the sensation seems to radiate from the br3asts.

This is comparative to the two main types of org3sms women experience; the clitoral org3sm and the vaginal org3sm, both achieved by stimulation of the clitori3.

Research shows a nippl3 org3sm is completely achievable as stimulating a woman’s nippl3s causes a reaction in the same part of her brain as when the clitori3 is stimulated.

But how do you do it?

Cosmopolitan magazine spoke to two women who had climax3d through nippl3 stimulation alone and they concluded that it varies from woman to woman.

“I found I couldn’t stimulate myself to org3sm on my own; it only happens with a partner,” one of the women said.

“Just take the time to experiment and be open-minded about different types of stimulation and different sensations. Don’t focus on whether or not an org3sm is building; just enjoy the sensations for what they are.”

The women say not everyone can org3sm through nippl3 stimulation alone and for a partner not to get too caught up in trying to make her climax – as this is a sure-fire way to make the org3sm disappear.

However, the women did agree that beginning with soft touches and a slow progression toward the nippl3 works best.

They said to use constant suction combined with nibbles, licks and tongue strokes, but be sure to ask her what she likes and what feels good. She could even suck on your tongue or lips to demonstrate.

So start by softly touching her br3asts and circle around her nippl3s and areolae (the part around the nippl3). Make judgements on how she react and go from there.