Gymnastics coach urges FG to create policies aimed at improving welfare of athletes, coaches

Tony Asuquo, a gymnastics coach, on Friday urged the Federal Government to urgently put in place polices which will improve the welfare of athletes and coaches in Nigeria. Asuquo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the poor treatment of athletes and coaches in the country was due to lack of policies…

The post Gymnastics coach urges FG to create policies aimed at improving welfare of athletes, coaches appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

