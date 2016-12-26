Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death
On Monday morning, the Twitter accounts for Sony Music Global and Bob Dylan announced that troubled pop singer Britney Spears had died. The tweets tagged Britney Spears’ Twitter account, introduced the hashtag #RIPBritney and said the singer “is dead by accident.” It was only a hoax according to CNN, who reported the singer’s representative to state that …
The post Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG