Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On Monday morning, the Twitter accounts for Sony Music Global and Bob Dylan announced that troubled pop singer Britney Spears had died. The tweets tagged Britney Spears’ Twitter account, introduced the hashtag #RIPBritney and said the singer “is dead by accident.” It was only a hoax according to CNN, who reported the singer’s representative to state that …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.