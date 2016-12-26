Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death

On Monday morning, the Twitter accounts for Sony Music Global and Bob Dylan announced that troubled pop singer Britney Spears had died. The tweets tagged Britney Spears’ Twitter account, introduced the hashtag #RIPBritney and said the singer “is dead by accident.” It was only a hoax according to CNN, who reported the singer’s representative to state that …

The post Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

