Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalize divorce

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced after 2 years of marriage. Halle Berry and Olivier filed for divorce days within each other in October 2015 with each of them filing as the petitioner for the divorce. Under California law only one person can be the petitioner. Olivier agreed to give Halle the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalize divorce appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.